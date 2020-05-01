Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPXB opened at $90.50 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.