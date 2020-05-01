Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.