Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,952 shares of company stock worth $16,950,076. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.