Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVK opened at $12.40 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

