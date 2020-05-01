Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,199 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

