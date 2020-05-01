Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

