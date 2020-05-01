Raymond James Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $400.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $6.03 on Friday, hitting $329.37. 539,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Teleflex by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

