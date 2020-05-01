Raymond James Weighs in on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.70 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on RME. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

RME stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.36. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

