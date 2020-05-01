Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ: HCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/13/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,530. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

