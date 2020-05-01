Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

4/28/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

4/19/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $311.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – NVIDIA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Get NVIDIA Co alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.