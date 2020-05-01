Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ceconomy (CEC1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ceconomy (ETR: CEC1):

4/21/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.00 ($2.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.50 ($4.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.10 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.00 ($2.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.30 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.30 ($3.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.10 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.00 ($2.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.80 ($4.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ceconomy stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching €2.92 ($3.40). The company had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.18. Ceconomy AG has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

