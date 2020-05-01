Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

