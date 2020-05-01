Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

REG traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,255. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.