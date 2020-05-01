Reik & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.