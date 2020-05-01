Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RLBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Reliability has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

