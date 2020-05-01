Ren Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, Tidex and Kyber Network. Ren has a total market cap of $58.07 million and $1.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.03990130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035950 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009673 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,453,284 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Huobi Global, DDEX, UEX, Binance, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

