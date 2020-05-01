Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 1st (ACAD, APLS, CARA, CCOI, CINF, CNST, CRNX, CRSP, DGICA, DRNA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 1st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greggs (LON:GRG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a sell rating.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.30).

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kearny Financial Corp. through its subsidiary, Kearny Federal Savings Bank, offers products including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit accounts. The Company also offers one-to-four family mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans and commercial business loans. Kearny Financial Corp is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. “

Loews (NYSE:L) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

