Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 43.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,385,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.