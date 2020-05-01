Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 398,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

