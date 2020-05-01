Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Meridian Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Meridian Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.62. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

