Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Premier Oil PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PMOIY. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704. The company has a market capitalization of $381.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.65. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

