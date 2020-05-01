Research Analysts Set Expectations for Principal Financial Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,318. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

