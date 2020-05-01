Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Cap of $17.07 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,849,999,000 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

