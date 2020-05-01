RingCentral (RNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG):

4/23/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

RNG opened at $228.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -357.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Get RingCentral Inc alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total transaction of $6,092,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.