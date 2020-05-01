Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. 310,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,666. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

