RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of RFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,095. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.