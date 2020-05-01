RoBET Price Tops $0.0669 on Major Exchanges (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 52% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One RoBET token can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit. RoBET has a total market capitalization of $53,430.38 and approximately $8.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RoBET has traded 59.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

