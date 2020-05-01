Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 362.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a CHF 334 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.