Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 334 by HSBC

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 334 price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a CHF 380 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 362.18.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

