Rocket Pool Trading Up 69.4% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00014101 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $12.91 million and $240,926.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

