Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Gabelli

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.19. The stock had a trading volume of 700,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 121.33% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

