Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.61.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

