Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,922.14 ($25.28).

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 86.40 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($15.79). The stock had a trading volume of 11,048,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,299.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,932.38. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

