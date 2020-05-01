Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,922.14 ($25.28).

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 86.40 ($1.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($15.79). The company had a trading volume of 11,048,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,299.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,932.38.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

