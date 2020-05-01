Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 6,688 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 21,515,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,514,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

