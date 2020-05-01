Sai Price Tops $1.01 (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.12 or 0.03987731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00061625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036023 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009781 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

