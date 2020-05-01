Scanetchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Scanetchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $15,693.17 and $1.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.04067996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035967 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011302 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Scanetchain Token Profile

SWC is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

Scanetchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scanetchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

