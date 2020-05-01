Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

