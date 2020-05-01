Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,144,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,267,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

