Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,717 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

