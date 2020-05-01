Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

