Security Asset Management Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.37 on Friday, reaching $1,339.29. 420,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,319.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

