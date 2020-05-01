Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

ST traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 846,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

