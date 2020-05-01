Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60 to $2.80 EPS.

SXT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 18,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.09. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

