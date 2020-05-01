Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cerus worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 355,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERS. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 87,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,744. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

