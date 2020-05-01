Sepio Capital LLC Buys 53,488 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.