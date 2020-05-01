Sepio Capital LLC Buys 57,464 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 280.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,464 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TUR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

