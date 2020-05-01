Sepio Capital LLC Buys 9,528 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

PM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,013. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

