Sepio Capital LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 378,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,161. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

