Sepio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 145,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 12,743,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

